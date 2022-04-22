Cleveland-Cliffs Reports First-Quarter 2022 Results

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE: CLF) today reported first-quarter results for the period ended March 31, 2022.

First-quarter 2022 consolidated revenues were $6.0 billion, compared to the prior-year first-quarter revenues of $4.0 billion.

For the first quarter of 2022, the Company recorded net income of $801 million, or $1.50 per diluted share. This included the following one-time non-cash charges totaling $111 million, or $0.21 per diluted share:

charges of $68 million, or $0.13 per diluted share, in accelerated depreciation related to the indefinite idle of the Indiana Harbor #4 blast furnace;

charges of $29 million, or $0.05 per diluted share, associated with the closure of the Mountain State Carbon cokemaking facility; and

charges of $14 million, or $0.03 per diluted share, for debt extinguishment costs.

In the prior-year first quarter, the Company recorded net income of $41 million, or $0.07 per diluted share.

First-quarter 2022 Adjusted EBITDA1 was $1.5 billion, compared to Adjusted EBITDA1 of $513 million in the first quarter of 2021.

(In Millions) Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Adjusted EBITDA1 Steelmaking $ 1,423 $ 502 Other Businesses 29 11 Eliminations (A) (1 ) — Total Adjusted EBITDA1 $ 1,451 $ 513 (A) Starting in 2022, the Company has allocated Corporate SG&A to its operating segments. Prior periods have been adjusted to reflect this change. The Eliminations line now only includes sales between segments.

Lourenco Goncalves, Cliffs' Chairman, President, and CEO said: "Our first quarter results are a clear indication of the success we have been able to achieve as we renewed our fixed-price contracts last year. Despite the decline in spot prices for steel from Q4 to Q1 and its lagged impact on our results, we were able to continue to deliver strong profitability. As this trend persists, we expect to set another free cash flow record in 2022."

Mr. Goncalves continued: "The Russian aggression toward Ukraine has made it absolutely clear to everyone what we at Cleveland-Cliffs have been explaining to our clients for some time: overly extended supply chains are weak and prone to break down, particularly steel supply chains that are dependent on imported feedstock. No steel company can produce highly specified flat-rolled steel without using pig iron, or iron substitutes like HBI or DRI, as feedstock. Cleveland-Cliffs produces in house all the pig iron and HBI we need, right here in Ohio, Michigan and Indiana, using iron ore pellets from Minnesota and Michigan. With that, we generate and support good paying middle-class jobs right here in the United States. We do not import pig iron from Russia; and we do not import HBI, DRI or slabs. We are best in class under all aspects of ESG -- the E, the S and the G.”

Mr. Goncalves concluded: "Over the past eight years, our strategy has been to protect and strengthen Cleveland-Cliffs against the consequences of de-globalization, which we have always seen as inevitable. The importance of American manufacturing and the reliability of a USA-centric, vertically integrated footprint have been validated by the Russian invasion of the raw materials rich and shale gas rich Donets Coal Basin (Donbas) area of Ukraine. While other flat-rolled steelmakers scramble and pay high prices for their needed feedstock, we stand out from the crowd due to our preparation for the current geopolitical climate."

Steelmaking Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 External Sales Volumes Steel Products (net tons) 3,637 4,144 Selling Price - Per Net Ton Average net selling price per net ton of steel products $ 1,446 $ 900 Operating Results - In Millions Revenues $ 5,794 $ 3,919 Cost of goods sold (4,572 ) (3,644 ) Gross margin $ 1,222 $ 275

First-quarter 2022 steel product volume of 3.6 million net tons consisted of 34% coated, 25% hot-rolled, 18% cold-rolled, 6% plate, 5% stainless and electrical, and 12% other, including slabs and rail.

Steelmaking revenues of $5.8 billion included $1.8 billion, or 31%, of sales to the distributors and converters market; $1.6 billion, or 28%, of sales to the automotive market; $1.5 billion, or 27%, of sales to the infrastructure and manufacturing market; and $816 million, or 14%, of sales to steel producers.

First-quarter 2022 Steelmaking cost of goods sold included depreciation, depletion and amortization of $290 million, including $68 million in accelerated depreciation related to the indefinite idle of the Indiana Harbor #4 blast furnace.

Liquidity and Cash Flow

As of April 20, 2022, the Company had $2.1 billion in total liquidity, following the completed redemption of all of its outstanding 9.875% senior secured notes due 2025, which closed earlier this week.

The Company reduced principal long-term debt by $254 million during the first quarter of 2022. In addition, Cliffs repurchased 1 million shares at an average price of $18.98 per share during the quarter, a use of $19 million in cash.

Outlook

Cliffs is increasing its full-year 2022 average selling price expectation by $220 to $1,445 per net ton, compared to its previous guidance of $1,225 per net ton, using the same methodology as provided in the prior quarter. The increase is driven by higher than expected prices on renewals of fixed-price contracts resetting April 1, 2022; higher expected spreads between hot-rolled and cold-rolled steel; and a higher futures curve that currently implies an average hot-rolled coil price of $1,300 per net ton for the full-year 2022.

As a result, Cliffs expects to generate record levels of free cash flow in 2022.

Conference Call Information

FINANCIAL TABLES FOLLOW

CLEVELAND-CLIFFS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES STATEMENTS OF UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED OPERATIONS (In Millions, Except Per

Share Amounts) Three Months Ended

March 31, 2022 2021 Revenues $ 5,955 $ 4,049 Operating costs: Cost of goods sold (4,706 ) (3,761 ) Selling, general and administrative expenses (122 ) (108 ) Miscellaneous – net (33 ) (3 ) Total operating costs (4,861 ) (3,872 ) Operating income 1,094 177 Other income (expense): Interest expense, net (77 ) (92 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt (14 ) (66 ) Net periodic benefit credits other than service cost component 49 47 Other non-operating expense (2 ) — Total other expense (44 ) (111 ) Income from continuing operations before income taxes 1,050 66 Income tax expense (237 ) (9 ) Income from continuing operations 813 57 Income from discontinued operations, net of tax 1 — Net income 814 57 Income attributable to noncontrolling interest (13 ) (16 ) Net income attributable to Cliffs shareholders $ 801 $ 41 Earnings per common share attributable to Cliffs shareholders - basic Continuing operations $ 1.54 $ 0.08 Discontinued operations — — $ 1.54 $ 0.08 Earnings per common share attributable to Cliffs shareholders - diluted Continuing operations $ 1.50 $ 0.07 Discontinued operations — — $ 1.50 $ 0.07

CLEVELAND-CLIFFS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES STATEMENTS OF UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL POSITION (In Millions) March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 35 $ 48 Accounts receivable, net 2,667 2,154 Inventories 5,562 5,188 Other current assets 295 263 Total current assets 8,559 7,653 Non-current assets: Property, plant and equipment, net 9,012 9,186 Goodwill 1,127 1,116 Other non-current assets 1,070 1,020 TOTAL ASSETS $ 19,768 $ 18,975 LIABILITIES Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 2,271 $ 2,073 Accrued employment costs 541 585 Other current liabilities 939 903 Total current liabilities 3,751 3,561 Non-current liabilities: Long-term debt 5,028 5,238 Pension liability, non-current 552 578 OPEB liability, non-current 2,346 2,383 Other non-current liabilities 1,483 1,441 TOTAL LIABILITIES 13,160 13,201 TOTAL EQUITY 6,608 5,774 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 19,768 $ 18,975

CLEVELAND-CLIFFS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES STATEMENTS OF UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOWS (In Millions) Three Months Ended

March 31, 2022 2021 OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net income $ 814 $ 57 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided (used) by operating activities: Depreciation, depletion and amortization 301 217 Impairment of long-lived assets 29 — Pension and OPEB credits (27 ) (21 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt 14 66 Amortization of inventory step-up — 81 Other 82 26 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of business combination: Receivables and other assets (441 ) (480 ) Inventories (372 ) (172 ) Pension and OPEB payments and contributions (60 ) (175 ) Payables, accrued expenses and other liabilities 193 22 Net cash provided (used) by operating activities 533 (379 ) INVESTING ACTIVITIES Purchase of property, plant and equipment (236 ) (136 ) Other investing activities 1 1 Net cash used by investing activities (235 ) (135 ) FINANCING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from issuance of common shares — 322 Repurchase of common shares (19 ) — Proceeds from issuance of debt — 1,000 Repayments of debt (360 ) (902 ) Borrowings under credit facilities 1,715 1,158 Repayments under credit facilities (1,609 ) (1,010 ) Other financing activities (38 ) (56 ) Net cash provided (used) by financing activities (311 ) 512 Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (13 ) (2 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 48 112 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 35 $ 110

1 CLEVELAND-CLIFFS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION - EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA

In addition to the consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP, the Company has presented EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA on a consolidated basis. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures that management uses in evaluating operating performance. The presentation of these measures is not intended to be considered in isolation from, as a substitute for, or as superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The presentation of these measures may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. A reconciliation of these consolidated measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures is provided in the table below.

(In Millions) Three Months Ended

March 31, 2022 2021 Net income $ 814 $ 57 Less: Interest expense, net (77 ) (92 ) Income tax expense (237 ) (9 ) Depreciation, depletion and amortization (301 ) (217 ) Total EBITDA $ 1,429 $ 375 Less: EBITDA of noncontrolling interests $ 22 $ 22 Asset impairment (29 ) — Loss on extinguishment of debt (14 ) (66 ) Severance costs (1 ) (11 ) Acquisition-related costs excluding severance costs (1 ) (2 ) Amortization of inventory step-up — (81 ) Impact of discontinued operations 1 — Total Adjusted EBITDA1 $ 1,451 $ 513 EBITDA of noncontrolling interests includes the following: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests $ 13 $ 16 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 9 6 EBITDA of noncontrolling interests $ 22 $ 22

