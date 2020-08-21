Cleveland Clinic's Beth Faiman Appointed Editor-in-Chief of the Journal of the Advanced Practitioner in Oncology

HUNTINGTON, N.Y., Aug. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- On August 1, Beth Faiman, PhD, MSN, APRN-BC, AOCN®, FAAN, took the helm as the Editor-in-Chief of the Journal of the Advanced Practitioner in Oncology (JADPRO). She succeeds Pamela Hallquist Viale, RN, MS, CNS, ANP, who led the journal as Editor-in-Chief of JADPRO since its founding 10 years ago.

"It's been our good fortune to have worked with Beth for over a decade. She's provided invaluable guidance and clinical expertise as we've developed programs for the oncology advanced practitioner," said Conor Lynch, Executive Vice President of Harborside, the publisher of JADPRO. "We're excited to welcome her to the journal, and we look forward to working together as she leads JADPRO into its second decade."

Dr. Faiman brings extensive clinical expertise and a wealth of publishing experience to her new role. Dr. Faiman received her Master of Science in nursing at Kent State University and a PhD in clinical research and nursing from Case Western Reserve University. She is currently an adult nurse practitioner in the Department of Hematologic Oncology and Blood Disorders at the Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, Ohio.

Previously, Dr. Faiman was the editor-in-chief of The Oncology Nurse APN/PA, and she currently sits on the editorial board of ASH Clinical News, among others. She is a founding member of the International Myeloma Foundation Nurse Leadership Board. Dr. Faiman has edited several nursing and medical books, chapters, and articles, and is an active author, presenter, and educator on the topics of plasma cell dyscrasias, hematologic cancers, and cancer symptom management.

Dr. Faiman is the recipient of several awards, including the 2015 Dean's Legacy Award for PhD Studies and the 2016 Leukemia/Lymphoma Society Woman of the Year for Cleveland/Akron Ohio. She was inducted as a Fellow in the American Academy of Nursing (FAAN) in 2019.

"I am delighted at becoming the new Editor-in-Chief of JADPRO, the most highly regarded, peer-reviewed journal for advanced practitioners in oncology. It is an honor to take on this responsibility to provide relevant and up-to-date information for advanced practitioners," said Dr. Faiman. "I intend to continue the journal's mission to improve the quality of care for patients with cancer through education and addressing critical issues of interest."

Dr. Faiman has a long history of association with JADPRO, going back to the journal's first year of publication. She has been an active peer reviewer, as well as the author of several articles in the journal, publishing on such topics as new agents in multiple myeloma and symptom management for patients with cancer. Dr. Faiman has also presented at JADPRO Live, the annual educational meeting for advanced practitioners, and has been a member of the Advanced Practitioner Society for Hematology and Oncology (APSHO) since its inception.

Pamela Hallquist Viale, RN, MS, CNS, ANP, was the previous and first Editor-in-Chief of JADPRO. "Pam has been a pioneer in our field and led the vision of JADPRO," said Jeannine M. Brant, PhD, APRN, AOCN®, of Billings Clinic. "Her dedication to quality and clinical practicality is something that will provide a foundation for years to come."

JADPRO is a peer-reviewed journal publishing clinical and research topics across the cancer trajectory for nurse practitioners, physician assistants, pharmacists, and advanced degree nurses. It is the official publication of the Advanced Practitioner Society for Hematology and Oncology. More information about the journal can be found at advancedpractitioner.com.

About JADPRO

The mission of the Journal of the Advanced Practitioner in Oncology (JADPRO) is to improve the quality of care for patients with cancer, support critical issues in advanced practice in oncology, and recognize the expanding contributions of advanced practitioners in oncology. JADPRO is published by Harborside and is the official journal of the Advanced Practitioner Society for Hematology and Oncology (APSHO).

About Harborside

Harborside is the foremost medical communications company that oncology clinicians turn to for accurate content, news, and education. The company is based in Huntington, New York, and is the publisher of the Journal of the Advanced Practitioner in Oncology (JADPRO), The ASCO Post, JNCCN—Journal of the National Comprehensive Cancer Network, and JCO Oncology Practice. Harborside designs educational resources for nurse practitioners, PAs, pharmacists, and other advanced practitioners by publishing JADPRO, organizing the JADPRO Live conference, and providing the management services for the Advanced Practitioner Society for Hematology and Oncology.

SOURCE Harborside