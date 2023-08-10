CleverTap gears up for the next stage of growth, focuses on maximizing customer lifetime value for businesses

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. and MUMBAI, India, Aug. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In light of the ever-evolving demands of the market, today CleverTap, the all-in-one engagement platform, marked a strategic redirection towards focusing on helping businesses maximize customer lifetime value (CLV). As businesses start focusing on sustainable growth and long-term profitability, understanding the potential of CLV is critical.



To maximize customer lifetime value, it is critical to enhance the customer experience and foster long-term customer relationships. This requires brands to stand out in saturated markets. Despite marketers increasing focus on customer-facing digital experiences, most customers believe that it doesn’t impact what they end up buying. Overcoming this requires brands to create lasting impressions by understanding their customers through insights across touchpoints. To actualize this, CleverTap offers key capabilities designed to meet diverse needs across business models— E-commerce, Subscriptions (OTT), Financial Services, Gaming, and more with the following capabilities:

Understanding customers for life with limitless data

Personalizing every experience to build brand love, loyalty, and advocacy

Creating customers for life with in-moment experiences, designed and optimized for scale, in real-time

Transcending boundaries through omni-channel experiences

AI-driven empathetic insights for smarter, faster decisions

Curating purpose-built solutions for different business models

Anand Jain, Co-Founder, and Chief Product Officer, CleverTap, said, "10 years ago when we started building CleverTap, our aim was to ensure the foundation of the platform is future proof and agile enough to adapt. Over the last few years consumer behavior and needs have evolved faster than the rate at which marketers can keep up with. The customer attention is divided today due to distractions by noisy marketing competing for marketing share. Our all-in-one solution allows brands to focus on building deep relationships with their users by leveraging the power of hyper-personalization, which helps maximize CLV.”

About CleverTap

CleverTap is the all-in-one engagement platform that helps brands unlock limitless customer lifetime value by helping them create personalized experiences to retain their most valuable customers. The platform empowers businesses to orchestrate experiences for individuals across their lifecycles and design personalized journeys that span a lifetime. It offers analytics that encompasses every aspect of the lifecycle, enabling businesses to measure and optimize each experience in real time. Its unique AI capability is insightful, empathetic, and prescriptive, facilitating smarter and faster decisions. The all-in-one platform unifies experiences from every touchpoint, paving the way for a new era of customer engagement.

The platform is powered by TesseractDB™ – the world’s first purpose-built database for customer engagement, offering both speed and economies of scale.

CleverTap is trusted by 2000 customers, including Electronic Arts, TiltingPoint, Gamebasics, Big Fish, MobilityWare, TED, English Premier League, TD Bank, Carousell, AirAsia, Papa John’s, and Tesco.

Backed by leading investors such as Peak XV Partners, Tiger Global, Accel, CDPQ, and 360 One, the company is headquartered in Mountain View, California, with presence in San Francisco, New York, São Paulo, Bogota, London, Amsterdam, Sofia, Dubai, Mumbai, Bangalore, Singapore, and Jakarta.

