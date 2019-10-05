Clicktrades Leaves Its Trading Footprint with an Award-Winning Platform

MONT FLEURI, Seychelles, Oct. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Trading in the current fast-paced environment is a challenge even for most of the professional traders and in order to counteract the disadvantages that come with high volatility, traders are looking after the best trading software in the industry.

Most of them had already been accustomed to the traditional MT4 or MT5 platforms, which is why brokerage companies had started to reconsider their approach and develop their own solutions.

Expectancies from the Clicktrades platform

It is the case with Clicktrades, a well-known online trading company, which unlike most of the other competitors, chose to rely solely on proprietary trading software. User-friendly and high-tech, the platform is the result of thorough research and development, enabling trading sessions on a wide range of assets, on both desktop and mobile devices.

Like most of the platforms in the market, the Clicktrades solution comes with advanced chartist methodologies tailored at developing the best trading strategies, as well as proper analytical skills. With the WebTrader, clients get access to more than 2,100 trading instruments that range from bonds, commodities, and forex, to indices, shares, and ETFs.

Flawless trading sessions are possible thanks to its unique design, which makes this platform suitable for any type of trader, no matter his level of knowledge. With the Clicktrades Webtrader, any client can learn to correlate market data with powerful tools and diversify their trading portfolio by adding more instruments.

The trading process had been enhanced thanks to the integration of the Trading Central, a popular technical analysis tool providing complex indicators for a wide range of assets. Clicktrades Signature account holders will benefit from it directly from the platform and will be able to enrich their trading system.

With the Trading Central, the market movements can be tracked based on multiple daily updates of support and resistance levels. A clear perspective on the instruments' probable direction is ensured thanks to the alternative scenarios based on market movements. Rich analytics and multiple time frames are able to take trading strategies to the next level, which made the Trading Central one of the most used technical tools in 2019.

What we can conclude is that Clicktrades shows its unique perspective on how a trading platform should be designed and the solution developed by the company had already received several awards. The set of features available with the WebTrader make it a proper tool that can be used by any type of trader.

Risk warning- Trading CFDs involves a significant risk of loss.

SOURCE Clicktrades