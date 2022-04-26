ClickUp Acquires Slapdash to Accelerate Mission of Saving People Time

Productivity Powerhouse Unlocks Organizations' Collective Knowledge and Drives Business Efficiency with Unified Search



SAN DIEGO, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ClickUp, the all-in-one productivity platform, today announced the acquisition of Slapdash , the leading unified search and command bar platform. With the integration of Slapdash, ClickUp will make it easier for employees to harness company knowledge regardless of where it lives.

Due to the proliferation of specialized applications, collective knowledge within an organization has become trapped across a multitude of systems, siloed teams, and tenured workers. The result is a web of chaos and inefficiency, where employees are challenged with finding the information they need to do their jobs effectively. By making information more accessible, time is saved and frustration is avoided, leading to better work experiences.

"We realized how much time employees wasted as they struggled to access the knowledge they needed to do their jobs," said Zeb Evans, ClickUp Founder and CEO. "Slapdash will enable ClickUp users to not only search across their apps but also provide them a command center to take action on work quickly. Our core mission at ClickUp is to save people time by making the world more productive, and we know we can accomplish this mission faster if we join forces."

Bringing Slapdash's technology natively into ClickUp's unified platform will empower users to find and take action on the information they need in one central location. The superior speed of their underlying technology returns highly relevant search results instantly, so users have the most pertinent company knowledge available at their fingertips. Slapdash already integrates with more than 40 popular business applications — from Slack to Google Drive to Salesforce and beyond — giving users more control with custom commands and highly contextual search results in milliseconds.

"Slapdash was created to bring all your apps together in one place to give you new superpowers. We're excited to join ClickUp and work together to unify work, making it more fun and productive," said Ivan Kanevski, Slapdash Co-founder and CEO. "We're thrilled to join a like-minded organization that will continue to drive forward our shared mission of saving people time.

To learn more about how ClickUp is empowering workers and enabling productivity by breaking down silos, visit the blog here .

About ClickUp

ClickUp is the world's only all-in-one productivity platform that flexes to the way people want to work. It replaces all individual workplace productivity tools with a single, unified platform that includes project management, document collaboration, whiteboards, spreadsheets, and goals. Founded in 2017 and based in San Diego, ClickUp is on a mission to make the world more productive. As one of the fastest-growing SaaS companies in the world, ClickUp has helped more than 800,000 teams and millions of users lead a more productive life and save at least one day every week. To learn more, visit www.clickup.com .

