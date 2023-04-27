Clifford Young, President of Ipsos U.S. Public Affairs, joins the Ad Council's Board of Directors

NEW YORK, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Clifford Young, President of Ipsos Public Affairs in the U.S., has been elected to the Ad Council's Board of Directors, a group of leaders across the communications, marketing and media industries devoted to supporting the Ad Council's work in driving social change through the non-profit's innovative social impact campaigns.

A distinguished leader in social trends and public opinion research, Young has served for nine years on the Ad Council's Research Committee. As a member of its prestigious Board of Directors, Young will contribute his expertise to Ad Council campaigns and make a difference on today's most pressing challenges, from public health to racial justice.

"It's been a great privilege to represent Ipsos as part of the Ad Council," Young said. "I couldn't be more excited to continue this important and influential work.'

This honor reflects both Young's leadership within the Ad Council and the far-reaching impact of his work beyond it.

Young's research specialties include public opinion, crisis management, corporate and institutional reputation, and election polling, including work with a wide variety of corporate, government, media, and political clients. He also oversees Ipsos' U.S. public opinion research, including partnerships with ABC News, Axios, NPR, Thomson Reuters, USA Today, and the Washington Post.

He is a frequent writer, analyst, and commentator on elections, communications, and public opinion, as well as an adjunct professor at Johns Hopkins' School of Advanced International Studies and an instructor at Columbia University's School of International and Public Affairs, where he teaches courses on public opinion and political risk.

"Our Board is instrumental in empowering the Ad Council to drive measurable impact on our country's most pressing issues," Lisa Sherman, President and CEO of the Ad Council, said in a statement.

"Whether they are lending their individual expertise, providing the unparalleled support of their organizations or motivating the communications industry at large to create meaningful purpose-driven work, I am ecstatic to welcome these incredible leaders and collaborate with them to create lasting positive change."

