Cliffside Park's One Park Luxury Residence to Host Exclusive Ski Party

CLIFFSIDE PARK, N.J., Feb. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cliffside Park's luxury residential development One Park has announced that for one night, it will be transforming its property into a "remote ski resort" for an exclusive party on February 27. The event will offer guests the opportunity to glimpse the residence's elite amenities while also enjoying a night of ski-themed food, cocktails and live entertainment.

Co-hosted by Vue Magazine, which will be unveiling its spring issue during the event, there will also be a pop up ski shop courtesy of Ski Barn. The evening will feature One Park's indoor/outdoor heated pool converted into a ski chalet lounge where guests will be able to enjoy seasonally-inspired cocktails while watching the dazzling lights of the New York City skyline.

The event will boast exotic cars, a live DJ, spiked hot chocolate, hors d'oeuvres, and fresh mozzarella pulling right in front of guests in what will be an evening to remember for the who's who of Hudson and Bergen County.

The event will take place on February 27 from 6-9pm. Guests are invited to RSVP at: https://vuenj.com/product/apres-ski-party/

One Park, the premiere luxury condominium development located in Bergen County'sCliffside Park, offers fourteen stories with two hundred four upscale units featuring expansive views of the New York City skyline and Hudson River. Units offer spacious living arrangements featuring from one to four bedrooms and up to 2,983 square feet of living space. Interior spaces boast gourmet kitchens with chef-caliber appliances, sanctuary-like bedroom suites, and spa-inspired master suite baths. One Park is a recognized leader in world class architecture and dramatic views in the Bergen County community.

One Park residents enjoy privileged amenities and a short commute to and from New York City. With amenities that rival New York City luxury buildings, including an outdoor movie theater, fitness center, golf simulator, children's playroom, and pet spa, residents want for nothing. One Park residents have attentive twenty-four-hour doorman service and two options to accommodate their automobiles, including the recent addition of a luxury vehicle garage designed explicitly for low chassis vehicles like the Lamborghini and Ferrari. A resident-only shuttle service is also an option.

About DMG Investments

Headquartered in New York City at 100 Wall Street, DMG Investments LLC ("DMG") was established in 2013 as the US subsidiary of DoThink Holding Group, a well-known real estate developer in China.

DMG focuses on real estate acquisitions, development and management as well as financing. Leveraging the expertise of a team of dedicated real estate professionals with decades of experience creating and adding value for investors, DMG has amassed a portfolio of best-in-class assets across the US in dynamic markets in New York, New Jersey, Texas, Tennessee, Wisconsin, and South Carolina.

As the portfolio continues to grow, DMG is dedicated to providing amenities and services that enhance the livability of each project be it in the student housing, traditional multifamily or condominium sector. In the years to come, the goal of DMG is to become a global real estate enterprise with a world-class reputation for sustainable development and a business philosophy that emphasizes the importance of delivering value for investors, owners and residents.

