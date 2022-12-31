|
31.12.2022 12:15:23
Climate activists cut top off iconic Berlin Christmas tree
Last Generation climate activists calling for tougher government action to combat the global climate crisis sawed the top off a Christmas tree at the Brandenburg Gate. Police said they attended the scene and took action.
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Deutsche Welle"
