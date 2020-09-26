Climate Protest Today in Montreal Demanding Social and Ecological Justice

MONTREAL, Sept. 26, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - A coalition of activist groups will gather today, Saturday September 26th in Montreal to demand a common societal project linking ecological action to social justice on the occasion of the global day of climate action called for by Greta Thunberg.

Important information:

WHAT: GLOBAL DEMONSTRATION FOR CLIMATE JUSTICE

WHEN: Saturday 26th September at 1pm

WHERE: Canada Place (Peel and René Levesque), Montreal

Racial Justice Collective, Debout Pour La Dignité, the Student Coalition for Environmental and Social Change (CEVES), La Planète s'invite au parlement, Climate Justice Montreal, XR Youth Québec, Pour Le Futur Montréal, Defund The Police Coalition and Solidarity Across Borders will join forces to call for the realization of a common societal project:

Achieving carbon neutrality by 2030. That this transition towards a low-carbon society be made by prioritizing the well-being of populations and preserving the social and economic security of workers;

The status be given to all migrants by the Canadian and Quebec states so that they can benefit from the same rights and services as Canadian citizens;

states so that they can benefit from the same rights and services as Canadian citizens; The defunding, demilitarization and decolonization of police services, which have been rooted in racist and colonial ideologies since their inception, and the reinvestment in communities to provide a preventive rather than punitive approach to crime, so that police services will ultimately become obsolete and be abolished; and

Full recognition of the right of indigenous peoples to self-determination and respect for their sovereignty over the territory of "Canada".

Spokespersons on the spot will be:

Aimé Claude, Spokesperson, Debout Pour La Dignité

Lylou Sehili, Co-Spokesperson, Student Coalition for Environmental and Social Change (CEVES)

François Geoffroy, co-spokesman, La Planète s'invite au Parlement

Tamara Proulx, Activist, Extinction Rebellion Youth Québec

Elijah Olise, Spokesperson, Defund The Police Coalition /Racial Justice Collective

SOURCE Coalition étudiante pour un virage environnemental et social