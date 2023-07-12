Climate Tech Leader XNRGY Appoints Yves Leduc as Co-President and Chief Operating Officer

A proven business leader with experience in manufacturing, strategy and operations to oversee XNRGY's rapid growth

MONTREAL, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - XNRGY Climate Systems ("XNRGY"), headquartered in St-Hubert, Quebec, a pioneer in the design and manufacturing of energy efficient commercial HVAC systems, announced today that Yves Leduc has joined as Co-President and Chief Operating Officer (COO). He will report to Wais Jalali, the Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of XNRGY, and will focus on rapidly scaling up the organization to meet the explosive growth in demand. Mr. Leduc will lead the company's overall business and strategic expansion and hence have executive oversight responsibility for its global operations, product and technology development, sales and marketing, as well as line and staff functions.

XNRGY aims to become one of the largest providers of climate solutions products in the industry. Led by industry pioneers with decades of combined working experience, XNRGY is on a mission to reduce the carbon footprint of commercial buildings. XNRGY's high-performance HVAC systems are designed to increase energy efficiency, reduce energy costs, and provide superior indoor air quality to mission critical customers such as hospitals, clean rooms, educational institutions, and data centers.

Mr. Leduc is a transformative business leader with over 25 years of deep experience in strategic, manufacturing, brand marketing, new product development, and operational roles. He has successfully led global industrial manufacturing businesses across multiple sectors through various stages of growth, with a marked expertise in bringing industrial technologies to market, developing robust supply chains and sales channels, scaling production capacity, implementing lean enterprise models, and ensuring efficient and effective uses of capital.

Mr. Jalali said, "We are very happy to welcome Yves to the XNRGY team. He fits very well within the company's DNA in regards to achieving our clients goals and expectations. I am extremely impressed with Yves' foresight and execution methodology not to mention his work ethic. He will no doubt take XNRGY to the next level.

Mr. Leduc said, "I am honored to join XNRGY, already a leader in the energy transition. What Wais and Sham Ahmed, co-president, and our employees have achieved in barely over a year is nothing short of amazing, as we are already experiencing impressive growth. Building on this strong foundation, we will devote ourselves to rapidly expanding every aspect of our organization while creating a participating culture for our employees, investors and communities. Climate action underpins everything we do and servicing our customers will be at the center of our focus. This is an inspiring mission because we have the opportunity to use the gift of XNRGY's talents and innovations towards making the world greener, kinder and more sustainable."

Mr. Leduc joins XNRGY from Idealist Capital, where he serves as Partner. Idealist Capital is an investment management firm focused on investing private growth capital with entrepreneurs to accelerate the energy transition and decarbonization. XNRGY recently announced the close of a substantial growth capital raise co-led by Idealist Capital.

Prior to that, he served as CEO of Velan Inc. from 2017 to 2022, starting with the company as President in 2015. Velan Inc. is a world-leading manufacturer of industrial valves with sales of $489 million in its last reported fiscal year. The Company employs over 2,000 people and has manufacturing plants in 10 countries.

Prior to joining Velan, Mr. Leduc was at BRP Inc. for 16 years, where he initially held the role of VP Strategic Planning and eventually led the engine manufacturing division in Austria before returning to Canada as general manager of BRP's North America division, which then had sales exceeding $2 billion.

Mr. Leduc previously held various roles with Bombardier and McKinsey & Company, having begun his professional career as a litigating attorney at Stikeman Elliott.

Mr. Leduc has been a member of TC Transcontinental's board of directors since 2017. TC Transcontinental, a leader in flexible packaging in North America, and Canada's largest printer. The Corporation is also the leading Canadian French-language educational publishing group.

From Quebec, Mr. Leduc, also serves on the board of Orford Music, a 70-year-old not-for-profit music academy in Quebec. Mr. Leduc holds an LLB from the University of Montreal and a Master of Laws from Columbia University School of Law.

About XNRGY Climate Systems

XNRGY is a privately held climate technology company that designs, engineers, and manufactures sophisticated, sustainable innovative solutions focused on reducing carbon footprint, water usage and energy consumption. Its headquarters and first manufacturing plant, a facility of xxx square feet which will double in size in the next year, are in St-Hubert, Quebec, near Montreal. Key products include large custom refrigeration and chilled water air handling units, vertical and horizontal CRAC and CRAH units up to 600 kW, clean room systems, energy recovery systems, low dewpoint EV manufacturing units, and factory installed turnkey controls platform. XNRGY uses BIM/CFD to prevent transient performance failures in mission-critical facilities. XNRGY looks at iso vectors and pressure distribution to design the most efficient systems for clients. This contributes to lower KW while delivering the maximum air to the buildings as well as adding to LEED and NET ZERO initiatives (Paris Climate Accord). To learn more about XNRGY, visit www.xnrgy.com

