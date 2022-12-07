ClimateTrade Hires Will Darrah as Chief Commercial Officer

Sales veteran will spearhead company's U.S. expansion, funding efforts

MIAMI, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ClimateTrade, the world's first blockchain-based climate solutions provider, today announced it is expanding its U.S. operation with the hiring of Will Darrah as its chief commercial officer.

Darrah will spearhead ClimateTrade's efforts to hire for a variety of roles across sales, product development, marketing, and customer service to meet increased demand from major U.S. corporations as they aim to accelerate their sustainability efforts. Darrah joins Michael Green, U.S. business and policy advisor, and Kat O'Brien, chief partnerships officer, as the latest in a line of notable additions by ClimateTrade as it expands its footprint and client rolodex in the U.S. ClimateTrade opened its U.S. headquarters in Miami in July 2022 with plans to further expand to New York and Los Angeles.

"Joining ClimateTrade was an easy decision for me. Here we have a transparent marketplace — run by innovative thinkers — that consumers and companies alike can trust as they look to offset their carbon footprint and protect the planet," Darrah said. "There is a paradigm shift happening, and as companies work to meet employee and consumer demand for sustainable practices — and see the profitability in embracing action — ClimateTrade offers a transparent and traceable way forward through innovative blockchain-based climate solutions."

Darrah joins ClimateTrade after spending five years as Vice President of Sales for the North America division at Amadeus Hospitality, where he focused on forging partnerships with independent hotels. Darrah's passion for sustainability and desire to help companies achieve net zero inspired him to apply his expertise at ClimateTrade.

"Will's commitment to sustainability and valuable connections and expertise from his work at Amadeus helps round out our leadership as we look to scale our operation in the U.S. and beyond," said Francisco Benedito, co-founder and CEO of ClimateTrade. "Will's understanding of the hospitality and customer service industries will elevate ClimateTrade's ability to deliver a suite of quality, trusted products to help our partners meet their corporate social responsibility goals."

Darrah represented ClimateTrade at the American Sustainable Business Network (ASBN) conference in San Diego, CA on Nov. 30, where he spoke about how companies can adapt to growing sustainability expectations and avoid greenwashing. He also led the development of ClimateTrade's latest eBook, Integrated Carbon Offsetting For Hotels - Climate-Friendly Stays for Sustainability and Customer Engagement, which launched this week.

In other recent developments, CimateTrade last week participated in Miami Art Week, where it debuted a BioUrban device — the Tree of the Future — developed in partnership with Biomitech. ClimateTrade also recently unveiled its revolutionary carbon reduction API at an event at the National Press Club hosted by Embassy Row Project. In October, Benedito and ClimateTrade participated at both VERGE 22 and COP27, where the company focused on its biodiversity work.

About ClimateTrade

ClimateTrade is a blockchain-based climate pioneer, aiming to empower large-scale decarbonization through constant innovation. The ClimateTrade marketplace allows companies to offset their climate impact by purchasing carbon, plastic and biodiversity offsets, as well as renewable energy certificates directly from project developers. The ClimateTrade API, Widget and Whitelabel allow clients to integrate marketplace functionalities into their own platform, making their products climate-positive. ClimateTrade is also spearheading disruptive innovation around the digital certification of carbon mitigation projects and supporting the digitization of national carbon registries.

