ClinCapture Joins Forces with MediciNova to Support their COVID-19 Research

SAN FRANCISCO, April 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ClinCapture, Inc. a leading provider in Electronic Data Capture (EDC) systems, and biopharmaceutical company MediciNova, Inc. have joined forces in COVID-19 research.

"We are excited to support MediciNova in this critical research," said ClinCapture CEO Scott Weidley. "We are thankful that we were able to get this initiative started early, as awareness has grown dramatically."

On March 17, 2020, after the World Health Organization confirmed more than 100,000 cases of COVID-19 had been confirmed globally, ClinCapture's CEO, Scott Weidley, expanded the philanthropic Weidley's Wish program (which normally provides EDC to non-profit organizations conducting Rare Disease/Orphan Disease trials) making it possible for those who are working to advance COVID-19 clinical research to access Captivate EDC for free.

MediciNova, a biopharmaceutical company pursuing novel therapeutics, will be using Captivate EDC to perform a clinical trial to target severe COVID-19. With plans to further their research with their investigational drug, MN-166 (ibudilast), MediciNova plans to target patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) caused by COVID-19. MediciNova describes ibudilast as "an oral, small-molecule inhibitor of macrophage migration inhibitory factor (MIF) and phosphodiesterase (PDE) -4 and -10" and says the ARDS animal model study has shown ibudilast attenuated the secretion of inflammatory cytokines, TNF-α, IL-1β, IL-6 and MCP-1, significantly reduced pulmonary edema, and significantly reduced cell apoptosis in lung tissue. Also, a previous human study has shown a reduction in serum MIF levels after ibudilast treatment.

Yuichi Iwaki, M.D. Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of MediciNova, Inc., commented, "We are very pleased to announce the initiation of a clinical trial of MN-166 in ARDS caused by COVID-19."

The study will assess whether MN-166 could mitigate the hyper-inflammation and ARDS associated with severe cases of COVID-19 infection by its MIF inhibitory effect and PDE 4 inhibition to attenuate inflammatory cytokines.

The research will be performed using ClinCapture's Captivate EDC. Working together, both companies hope to advance medical research in hopes to find a treatment for the prevention of ARDS.

