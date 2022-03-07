07.03.2022 13:55:00

ClinChoice Names Calyx Preferred Partner for Medical Imaging, IRT, and EDC

NOTTINGHAM, England and MORRISVILLE, N.C., March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Calyx, the eClinical and Regulatory solutions and services provider relied on for solving complex data challenges in clinical research, today announced it has been named a preferred provider of medical imaging and eClinical solutions by ClinChoice, a leading full-service clinical research organization (CRO).

Calyx’s John Blakeley looks forward to delivering the high-quality medical imaging and eClinical solutions that ClinChoice’s worldwide customers have come to expect from this leading CRO.

ClinChoice knows its customers will benefit from Calyx's proven approach to optimizing clinical research.

"We chose to partner with Calyx due to their tenured scientific, medical, and technical teams who possess a depth and diversity of experience in providing reliable data outcomes," said Tiepu Liu – President, Global Biometrics, ClinChoice. "We're pleased to name Calyx a preferred partner and know our customers will benefit from their proven approach to optimizing clinical research."

ClinChoice is committed to providing deep domain experience through reliable partnerships in support of clinical research trials around the world. As part of this partnership, ClinChoice will offer Calyx's Medical Imaging and eClinical solutions to their pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device, and consumer product clients.

"We're honored that ClinChoice chose to partner with Calyx," said John Blakeley, Chief Commercial Officer of Calyx. "We look forward to a long relationship and to delivering the high-quality solutions and reliable services their worldwide customers have come to expect from this leading CRO."

Click here for more information on how CROs – and their clients – benefit from partnering with Calyx.

About Calyx
Through innovative eClinical and Regulatory solutions and services, Calyx turns the uncertain into the reliable, helping bring new medical treatments to market reliably. With deep expertise in clinical development and 30 years supporting trial sponsors and clinical research organizations, Calyx harnesses its intelligence and experience to solve complex problems, deliver fast insights, and get new drugs to market every day.

CTMS | EDC | IRT | Medical Imaging | RIM

Take your trials further with intelligent insights at Calyx.ai or at LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

(PRNewsfoto/Calyx)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/clinchoice-names-calyx-preferred-partner-for-medical-imaging-irt-and-edc-301495897.html

SOURCE Calyx

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Ölpreise weiter hoch: ATX kann sich Abwärtssog entziehen -- DAX dreht nach tiefrotem Start ins Plus -- Asiens Börsen mit erneuten Abschlägen
Die dritte Verhandlungsrunde zwischen Russland und der Ukraine brachte keinen entscheidenden Durchbruch. Stattdessen droht Russland mit eine Gas-Lieferstopp in die EU. Das belastet den heimischen Aktienmarkt aber nur kurz, der Markt dreht ins Plus. Auch an der deutschen Börse wird die Stimmung im Verlauf deutlich besser und es setzt eine deutliche Erholung ein. In Fernost hielten sich Anleger abermals von den Aktienmärkten fern.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen