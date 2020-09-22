Clinical Lab Partnership Program Provides Ready Supplies and Reliable Support for COVID-19 Testing

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, BGI and MGI announced a clinical lab partnership program designed to accelerate population-level testing to help fight the on-going pandemic. The companies are leading global suppliers of COVID-19 (SARS-CoV-2) RT-PCR test kits and automated sample preparation systems, including sample transfer and viral RNA extraction. The program empowers accredited labs with high-quality, readily available technology so they can focus on maximizing productivity.

"In addition to delivering a world-class technology solution for COVID-19 testing programs like TFL's, we are pleased to assure our partners that they have access to near limitless testing supplies, both extraction and detection, at a crucial time during this pandemic," said Jeremy Nickolenko, Head of Global Commercial Partnerships for BGI-MGI. "Lack of testing reagents in this country is a myth. Having high-accuracy technology available in local warehouses now has helped TFL and other lab partners offer 24- to 48-hour turnaround times so their customers can get back to normal activity safely."

The program is now open for accredited labs to join and includes benefits such as:

Continuous Supply of Critical Reagents

Immediate Access to EUA COVID-19 Assay

Lab Automation to Maximize Throughput

Premier Customer & Technical Support

Task Force Lab, a founding member of the program, is bringing full service, concierge testing directly to customers.

"We started TFL to address the shortage of COVID-19 testing and we're thrilled to be partnered with BGI and MGI to provide our full service, on-site testing solution in an effort to create a safe environment for clients in a number of sectors, including government, sports, nursing homes, schools and universities, production studios, and so on," said Erik Bogaard, Co-Founder, Task Force Lab. "Given our unique approach towards not overbooking lab capacity and our coordination of on-site sample collection, TFL is perfectly positioned to provide clients with the convenience and guaranteed turnaround time needed to protect their communities."

Task Force Lab recently announced a partnership with the Association of Volleyball Professionals (AVP) to facilitate and lead all testing procedures for the 2020 AVP Champions Cup Series. In order to provide reliable diagnostic testing, TFL via a CLIA certified and CAP accredited clinical laboratory, processed results in around 24 hours allowing the AVP to provide the best possible testing protocols to athletes and staff. "Our partnership with TFL not only brought to the table experience in COVID-19 testing, but true collaborative partners who facilitated and led all logistics within a time-frame that allowed us the best possible safety standards were met," said Al Lau, Chief Operating Officer, AVP. "TFL delivered on all fronts and I'm pleased to have found partners that share our same values, integrity and commitment to the cause."

TFL uses the BGI RT-PCR Kit for detecting SARS-CoV-2 as well as the MGI viral RNA extraction system (MGISP-960 liquid handler plus MGIEasy Automated Extraction Kits), all covered by the US FDA emergency use authorization (EUA). Combined, this scalable, high-throughput workflow solution enables TFL to meet all current and future testing demand. The BGI RT-PCR kit was among the first COVID-19 molecular assays to be authorized by the US FDA.

