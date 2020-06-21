Clique cannabis club and Left Coast Extracts Team Up to Donate PPE

MAYWOOD, Calif., June 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- This week, Clique cannabis club and Left Coast Extracts donated one thousand N-95 medical masks to San Diego's Kaiser Permanente Medical Center. This gift was welcomed by hospital staff.

Although the numbers of hospitalized and dying COVID-19 patients has stabilized, the need for PPE – the equipment that allows our first responders to safely interact with the public – continues. The N-95 mask is an important piece of personal protective equipment, often referred to as PPE, worn by medical staff. It helps protect both patient and doctor from cross-infection.

Hospital workers remain on the front lines of the COVID-19 crisis, and guidelines call for using one mask for each patient, meaning that one nurse or doctor can go through dozens of masks a day.

So this week's donation will help to ease the demand somewhat, and allow staff to breathe a little easier.

"Left Coast and Clique cannabis club of 6142 Walker Ave, Maywood, CA90270 were delighted to be able to help our communities by supporting medical personnel with this gift," said Left Coast representative Coltin Barody. "Our business requires these masks, but our need is not as urgent as it is in our hospitals during this crisis."

Barody indicated that Left Coast increases their typical mask order with the intention of donating them to the hospital. "It seemed like an 'all hands on deck' sort of situation. We had a supplier, we saw a need,"Barody shrugged. "It's just the right thing to do."

In April, Left Coast donated 3,000 masks to the first responders in the city of Oceanside, where the company is based.

US News lists San Diego's Kaiser Permanente as a high performing medical center for pulmonology and lung surgery. COVID-19 is primarily a respiratory illness, although there are a range of non-respiratory symptoms that can present in patients with the virus.

