CLNQ, a Cheshire-based private clinic, launch a highly reliable Covid-19 Antibody test

KNUTSFORD, England, May 15, 2020 -- The private clinic, CLNQ has launched a coronavirus antibody test that has been reported to be 99% accurate. The antibody blood test which is manufactured by Abbott has been CE certified and previously had FDA approval.

The clinic arranges a doctor-led virtual consultation with the patient and arranges a finger-prick blood testing kit to be sent their home. The sample is then sent to the largest independent diagnostic laboratory in the UK for analysis. The laboratory tests for IgG antibodies to SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes Covid-19.

The test identifies the IgG antibody, which often appears after an infection has occurred and remains after the patient has recovered. The manufacturer has reported 100% sensitivity, meaning that all patients with the antibody tested positive. They also reported a specificity of 99.6%, which is the proportion of healthy people who truly did not have the disease. This is one of the most accurate test results on the market.

"We are one of the first clinics in the UK to provide this Coronavirus screening package to our patients. We have waited a long time for a highly validated and reliable test to become available and now we can offer this to our patients," said Dr Babamiri. "Our unique service gives patients contact with a doctor who will advise and also explain results when they are available."

The antibody test is priced at £125 and available now. The PCR nose swab test to look for active infection is also available at £175. The clinic also has special rates for NHS staff.

