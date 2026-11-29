Clorox Aktie
WKN: 856678 / ISIN: US1890541097
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29.11.2026 22:49:09
Clorox: 3 Key Takeaways for Long-Term Investors
On its first-quarter fiscal 2027 earnings call, held on Nov. 2, 2026, Clorox (NYSE:CLX) announced that rising input costs will create an approximately $240 million inflationary headwind for the fiscal year. For long-term investors, the company's ability to defend profit margins against elevated commodity expenses while integrating new acquisitions will determine whether earnings can compound reliably. Three takeaways from management's comments highlight where the business stands.
Management expects input cost inflation of about $240 million for the fiscal year, which is about $40 million higher than initial projections. Broad commodity inflation and higher transportation expenses drive the increase, forcing management to rely on revenue growth management (the strategy of optimizing pricing and packaging) to protect profitability.
Clorox acquired GOJO Industries, the maker of Purell, to expand its commercial cleaning business. Integration is moving faster than expected, giving leadership line of sight to capture $50 million in total cost savings ahead of the original multiyear timeline.
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|Clorox
|101,30
|1,15%
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