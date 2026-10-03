Constellation Brand a Aktie

Constellation Brand a für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 871918 / ISIN: US21036P1084

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03.10.2026 19:45:00

Clorox, General Mills, and Constellation Brands Are Down Between 22% and 33%. Here's the Stock to Buy, Even if the Fed Keeps Hiking Interest Rates.

Consumer goods stocks are supposed to be the boring, reliable part of a portfolio: People buy detergent, toothpaste, and other everyday products in good times and bad. But that reputation has taken a beating this year. Clorox (NYSE: CLX), General Mills (NYSE: GIS), and Constellation Brands (NYSE: STZ) are all down double digits from their highs -- each for very different reasons.

Higher interest rates make the comparison more useful, not less, because they raise the bar for what "safe" actually means: A company has to generate real cash and not lean too hard on debt to keep paying its dividend. Only one of these three clears that bar comfortably right now.

Image source: Getty Images.

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