27.10.2023 12:30:00
Clorox Announces Nov. 1 Webcast of First-Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Results
OAKLAND, Calif., Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Clorox Company (NYSE: CLX) will issue its first-quarter fiscal year 2024 results on Nov. 1, 2023. Timing for the announcement will be as follows:
- 1:15 p.m. PT/4:15 p.m. ET: Press release and prepared management remarks posted on the company's website.
- 2 p.m. PT/5 p.m. ET: Live Q&A audio webcast for analysts with CEO Linda Rendle and Chief Financial Officer Kevin Jacobsen.
Links to the webcast, press release and prepared remarks can be found at Clorox quarterly results.About The Clorox Company
The Clorox Company (NYSE: CLX) champions people to be well and thrive every single day. Its trusted brands, which include Brita®, Burt's Bees®, Clorox®, Fresh Step®, Glad®, Hidden Valley®, Kingsford®, Liquid-Plumr®, Pine-Sol® and Natural Vitality®, can be found in about nine of 10 U.S. homes and internationally with brands such as Ayudin®, Clorinda®, Chux® and Poett®. Headquartered in Oakland, California, since 1913, Clorox was one of the first U.S. companies to integrate ESG into its business reporting, with commitments in three areas: Healthy Lives, Clean World and Thriving Communities. Visit thecloroxcompany.com to learn more.
CLX-F
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/clorox-announces-nov-1-webcast-of-first-quarter-fiscal-year-2024-results-301969568.html
SOURCE The Clorox Company
