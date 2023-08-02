|
02.08.2023 22:16:34
Clorox Co. Q4 Profit Increases, beats estimates
(RTTNews) - Clorox Co. (CLX) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.
The company's earnings came in at $176 million, or $1.42 per share. This compares with $101 million, or $0.81 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Excluding items, Clorox Co. reported adjusted earnings of $1.67 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.18 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 12.2% to $2.02 billion from $1.80 billion last year.
Clorox Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q4): $176 Mln. vs. $101 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.42 vs. $0.81 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.18 -Revenue (Q4): $2.02 Bln vs. $1.80 Bln last year.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Clorox Co., Themehr Nachrichten
|
02.08.23
|S&P 500-Titel Clorox-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein frühes Clorox-Investment abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
01.08.23
|Ausblick: Clorox stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)
|
26.07.23
|S&P 500-Titel Clorox-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine frühe Clorox-Investition eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
19.07.23
|S&P 500-Titel Clorox-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger an einem frühen Clorox-Investment verloren (finanzen.at)
|
18.07.23
|Erste Schätzungen: Clorox legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)
|
13.07.23
|This Could Be a Warning for Clorox Investors (MotleyFool)
|
12.07.23
|S&P 500-Papier Clorox-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein frühes Clorox-Investment abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
11.07.23
|Better Buy: Procter & Gamble vs. Clorox (MotleyFool)