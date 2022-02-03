Clorox Co. Reports Decline In Q2 Profit, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Clorox Co. (CLX) reported earnings for second quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $69 million, or $0.56 per share. This compares with $259 million, or $2.03 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.84 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 33.3% to $558 million from $837 million last year.

Clorox Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.25 - $4.50