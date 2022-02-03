03.02.2022 22:26:52

Clorox Co. Reports Decline In Q2 Profit, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Clorox Co. (CLX) reported earnings for second quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $69 million, or $0.56 per share. This compares with $259 million, or $2.03 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.84 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 33.3% to $558 million from $837 million last year.

Clorox Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $69 Mln. vs. $259 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.56 vs. $2.03 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.84 -Revenue (Q2): $558 Mln vs. $837 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.25 - $4.50

