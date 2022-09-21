|
21.09.2022 01:49:00
Clorox Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $1.18 Per Share
OAKLAND, Calif., Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Clorox Company (NYSE: CLX) announced today that its board of directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $1.18 per share on the company's common stock. The dividend is payable Nov. 10, 2022, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on Oct. 26, 2022.
Clorox has a long history of providing value to its stockholders through regular dividends. The company has increased its dividend for 20 consecutive years and paid an annual dividend for more than 50 consecutive years.
About The Clorox Company
The Clorox Company (NYSE: CLX) champions people to be well and thrive every single day. Its trusted brands, which include Brita®, Burt's Bees®, Clorox®, Fresh Step®, Glad®, Hidden Valley®, Kingsford®, Liquid-Plumr®, Pine-Sol® and Rainbow Light®, can be found in about nine of 10 U.S. homes and internationally with brands such as Ajudin®, Clorinda®, Chux® and Poett®. Headquartered in Oakland, California, since 1913, Clorox was one of the first U.S. companies to integrate ESG into its business reporting, with commitments in three areas: Healthy Lives, Clean World and Thriving Communities. Visit thecloroxcompany.com to learn more.
