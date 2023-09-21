|
21.09.2023 00:42:00
Clorox Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $1.20 Per Share
OAKLAND, Calif., Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Clorox Company (NYSE: CLX) announced today that its board of directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $1.20 per share on the company's common stock. The dividend is payable Nov. 9, 2023, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on Oct. 25, 2023.
Clorox has a long history of providing value to its shareholders through regular dividend payments and annual dividend increases.
About The Clorox Company
The Clorox Company (NYSE: CLX) champions people to be well and thrive every single day. Its trusted brands, which include Brita®, Burt's Bees®, Clorox®, Fresh Step®, Glad®, Hidden Valley®, Kingsford®, Liquid-Plumr®, Pine-Sol® and Natural Vitality®, can be found in about nine of 10 U.S. homes and internationally with brands such as Ayudin®, Clorinda®, Chux® and Poett®. Headquartered in Oakland, California, since 1913, Clorox was one of the first U.S. companies to integrate ESG into its business reporting. Visit thecloroxcompany.com to learn more.
CLX-C
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/clorox-declares-regular-quarterly-dividend-of-1-20-per-share-301934109.html
SOURCE The Clorox Company
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Clorox Co., Themehr Nachrichten
|
20.09.23
|S&P 500-Papier Clorox-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger mit einem Investment in Clorox verloren (finanzen.at)
|
13.09.23
|S&P 500-Titel Clorox-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein frühes Clorox-Investment eingefahren (finanzen.at)
|
06.09.23
|S&P 500-Titel Clorox-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein frühes Investment in Clorox eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
30.08.23
|S&P 500-Wert Clorox-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein frühes Clorox-Investment eingefahren (finanzen.at)
|
23.08.23
|S&P 500-Wert Clorox-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine frühe Investition in Clorox abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
16.08.23
|S&P 500-Titel Clorox-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger mit einem Investment in Clorox verloren (finanzen.at)
|
09.08.23
|S&P 500-Titel Clorox-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein frühes Investment in Clorox abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
02.08.23
|S&P 500-Titel Clorox-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein frühes Clorox-Investment abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Clorox Co., Themehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Clorox Co., The
|126,80
|-0,63%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerFalkenhafte Geldpolitk belastet: Dow beendet Handel im Minus -- ATX schließt schwächer -- DAX letztlich mit schwacher Performance -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich mit Verlusten
An der Wall Street waren am Donnerstag Verluste zu beobachten. Am heimischen Aktienmarkt ging es im Donnerstagshandel deutlich abwärts. Auch an der deutschen Börse hielten am Donnerstag die Verkäufer das Ruder in der Hand. In Fernost dominierten am Donnerstag die Bären.