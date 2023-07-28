|
28.07.2023 01:39:00
Clorox Increases Quarterly Dividend to $1.20 Per Share
OAKLAND, Calif., July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Clorox Company (NYSE: CLX) announced today that its board of directors has declared an increase in the quarterly dividend, from $1.18 to $1.20 per share on the company's common stock. The dividend is payable Aug. 25, 2023, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on Aug. 9, 2023.
Clorox has a long history of providing value to its shareholders through regular dividends. The company has increased its dividend for 21 consecutive years and paid an annual dividend for more than 50 consecutive years.
About The Clorox Company
The Clorox Company (NYSE: CLX) champions people to be well and thrive every single day. Its trusted brands, which include Brita®, Burt's Bees®, Clorox®, Fresh Step®, Glad®, Hidden Valley®, Kingsford®, Liquid-Plumr®, Pine-Sol® and Rainbow Light®, can be found in about nine of 10 U.S. homes and internationally with brands such as Ayudin®, Clorinda®, Chux® and Poett®. Headquartered in Oakland, California, since 1913, Clorox was one of the first U.S. companies to integrate ESG into its business reporting, with commitments in three areas: Healthy Lives, Clean World and Thriving Communities. Visit thecloroxcompany.com to learn more.
CLX-C
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/clorox-increases-quarterly-dividend-to-1-20-per-share-301887926.html
SOURCE The Clorox Company
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Clorox Co., Themehr Nachrichten
|
26.07.23
|S&P 500-Titel Clorox-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine frühe Clorox-Investition eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
19.07.23
|S&P 500-Titel Clorox-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger an einem frühen Clorox-Investment verloren (finanzen.at)
|
18.07.23
|Erste Schätzungen: Clorox legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)
|
13.07.23
|This Could Be a Warning for Clorox Investors (MotleyFool)
|
12.07.23
|S&P 500-Papier Clorox-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein frühes Clorox-Investment abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
11.07.23
|Better Buy: Procter & Gamble vs. Clorox (MotleyFool)
Analysen zu Clorox Co., Themehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Clorox Co., The
|137,60
|-0,29%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach EZB- und Fed-Leitzinsentscheid: ATX und DAX letztendlich stark -- Wall Street leichter -- Asiens Börsen zum Handelsende uneins
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt legten am Donnerstag zu. Die Wall Street notiert schwächer. An den wichtigsten asiatischen Handelsplätzen ging es am Donnerstag in verschiedene Richtungen.