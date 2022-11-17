|
17.11.2022 15:07:00
Clorox is Down 40% From Its High. Time to Buy?
The coronavirus pandemic put investor irrationality on display with intense market gyrations that pushed some stocks sharply lower and others sharply higher. In many cases, those directions ended up reversing -- big time.Clorox (NYSE: CLX) was one such stock caught up in the mayhem. Investors should probably see the negative mood on Wall Street surrounding the stock today as a long-term opportunity.One piece of Clorox's consumer staples business is cleaning products, including disinfecting wipes. During the early days of the coronavirus pandemic consumers started to clean just about everything, leading to huge demand for cleaning supplies. Clorox leaned into this demand, using it to build out its cleaning product portfolio on a global scale. That demand, however, was always destined to be temporary. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!