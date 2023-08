Clorox Is Still Living Up to Its Big Promises. Time to Buy the Stock?

Shares of Clorox (NYSE: CLX) hit a high water mark in 2020 during the coronavirus pandemic. Since that point, the stock has crashed, at one point falling around 45% or so. Although the shares have started to climb out of that hole, they are still down around 30%. And yet management is executing well on its recovery plan, which is a sign that investors may want to buy the stock.The big news of 2020 was the coronavirus pandemic. Most companies got trampled as investors ran for the hills, causing a bear market. Some, however, had products that were seen as potentially benefiting from the fast-spreading illness. Clorox 's cleaning supplies made it just such a company.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel