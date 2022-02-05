|
05.02.2022 12:00:00
Clorox Keeps Testing Investors' Patience
Share prices of Clorox (NYSE: CLX) fell over 14% in pre-market trading on Friday after the company reported lower-than-expected second-quarter fiscal year 2022 (FY22) results and slashed its full-year guidance. This is yet another quarter when Clorox has disappointed investors, making its banner year in FY20 disappear further in the rearview.Here's what's driving Clorox stock lower and how to approach investing in the business given what we've just learned.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
