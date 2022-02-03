|
03.02.2022 23:15:50
Clorox Lowers FY22 Profit Outlook; Stock Falls 8%
(RTTNews) - While reporting its results for the second quarter on Thursday, Clorox Company (CLX) lowered its profit outlook for the full year 2022. Shares of the company slipped over 8% in extended trading session.
For the full year 2022, the company now expects adjusted earnings of $4.25 to $4.50 per share and sales to decline 1 to 4 percent.
Previously, the company expected adjusted earnings of $5.40 to $5.70 per share and sales decline of 2% to 6%.
CLX closed Thursday's trading at $165.34, down $1.65 or 0.99%, on the NYSE. The stock further slipped $13.86 or 8.38% in the after-hours trading.
