|
27.01.2022 16:30:00
Clorox Q2 Earnings Preview: Can Price Increases Offset Inflationary Pressure?
Clorox (NYSE: CLX) thrived at the onset of the pandemic when folks were suddenly spending a lot more time at home. That created a surge in demand for the company's products, primarily used at home.Now that economies are reopening and people are leaving their houses more often, sales are declining. On top of that headwind, Clorox is grappling with inflationary pressure that hurts profit margins.When Clorox reports fiscal 2022 second-quarter earnings on Feb. 3, investors will want to hear more details on how effectively management is implementing price increases to offset inflation on inputs. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!