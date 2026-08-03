Clorox Q4 And FY26 Profit Declines

(RTTNews) - The Clorox Company (CLX) on Monday, reported lower fourth-quarter and full-year fiscal 2026 earnings as sales declined from the prior year.

For the fourth quarter, net sales fell to $1.95 billion from $1.99 billion a year earlier. Net earnings declined to $163 million from $332 million in the prior-year quarter. Earnings per share decreased to $1.34 from $2.68.

For fiscal year of 2026, net sales declined to $6.72 billion from $7.10 billion in fiscal 2025. Net earnings fell to $587 million from $810 million a year earlier. Earnings per share decreased to $4.81 from $6.52.

For fiscal 2027, Clorox expects net sales to increase 13 percent to 14 percent, including a 9.5 percentage-point contribution from the GOJO acquisition, with organic sales growth of about 3.5 percent to 4.5 percent. The company forecasts EPS of $5.41 to $5.71 and adjusted EPS of $5.70 to $6.00.

CLX is currently trading after hours at $99.65 up $1.39 or 1.41 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.