04.02.2022 16:07:07

Clorox Slips As Q2 Earnings, Outlook Fall Below View

(RTTNews) - Shares of consumer products maker, The Clorox Company (CLX) are falling more than 12% in the morning trade on Friday after reporting decline in second-quarter earnings, that missed analysts' view. The company's full-year earnings outlook also came in below consensus estimates.

Net earnings in the second quarter declined to $69 million or $0.56 per share compared with $259 million or $2.03 per share in the same quarter a year ago, hurt by higher costs.

Excluding one-time items, earnings were $0.66 per share, that missed the average estimate of analysts polled by Thomson Reuters at $1.56 per share.

Net sales for the quarter declined 8% year-over-year to $1.691 billion. The consensus estimate was for $1.78 billion.

Looking forward to the year 2022, net sales are expected to decline in the range of 1% to 4%. Analysts expects revenue to decline 3.1% for the period. Adjusted EPS are expected between $4.25 and $4.50. The consensus estimate stands at $5.41 per share.

CLX touched a new low of $142.66 this morning.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Clorox Co., Themehr Nachrichten