Clorox Aktie
WKN: 856678 / ISIN: US1890541097
|
22.01.2026 23:05:00
Clorox to buy Purell maker for more than $2 billion, eyeing 20 million hand-sanitizer dispensers and more
A deal would underscore broad investor interest in an important, though not flashy, corner of the healthcare business involving services and products to hospitals.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MarketWatch
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
