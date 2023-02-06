|
06.02.2023 12:30:00
Clorox to Present at 2023 CAGNY Conference
OAKLAND, Calif., Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Clorox Company (NYSE: CLX) today announced that Chief Executive Officer Linda Rendle and Chief Financial Officer Kevin Jacobsen will be featured speakers at the Consumer Analyst Group of New York's (CAGNY) annual conference in Boca Raton, Fla., on Thursday, Feb. 23. A live webcast of their presentation will begin at 2 p.m. ET (11 a.m. PT) and can be accessed on the company's website. A replay of the webcast will be available following the event.
About The Clorox Company
The Clorox Company (NYSE: CLX) champions people to be well and thrive every single day. Its trusted brands, which include Brita®, Burt's Bees®, Clorox®, Fresh Step®, Glad®, Hidden Valley®, Kingsford®, Liquid-Plumr®, Pine-Sol® and Rainbow Light®, can be found in about nine of 10 U.S. homes and internationally with brands such as Ajudin®, Clorinda®, Chux® and Poett®. Headquartered in Oakland, California, since 1913, Clorox was one of the first U.S. companies to integrate ESG into its business reporting, with commitments in three areas: Healthy Lives, Clean World and Thriving Communities. Visit thecloroxcompany.com to learn more.
