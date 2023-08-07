|
07.08.2023 12:30:00
Clorox to Present at Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference
OAKLAND, Calif., Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Clorox Company (NYSE: CLX) today announced that CEO Linda Rendle and Chief Financial Officer Kevin Jacobsen will be featured speakers at the Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference Sept. 6 in Boston. A live webcast of their fireside chat is scheduled to begin at 3:45 p.m. ET and can be accessed on the company's website. A replay of the webcast will be available following the event.
About The Clorox Company
The Clorox Company (NYSE: CLX) champions people to be well and thrive every single day. Its trusted brands, which include Brita®, Burt's Bees®, Clorox®, Fresh Step®, Glad®, Hidden Valley®, Kingsford®, Liquid-Plumr®, Pine-Sol® and Natural Vitality®, can be found in about nine of 10 U.S. homes and internationally with brands such as Ayudin®, Clorinda®, Chux® and Poett®. Headquartered in Oakland, California, since 1913, Clorox was one of the first U.S. companies to integrate ESG into its business reporting, with commitments in three areas: Healthy Lives, Clean World and Thriving Communities. Visit thecloroxcompany.com to learn more.
CLX-F
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/clorox-to-present-at-barclays-global-consumer-staples-conference-301894036.html
SOURCE The Clorox Company
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Clorox Co., Themehr Nachrichten
|
02.08.23
|S&P 500-Titel Clorox-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein frühes Clorox-Investment abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
01.08.23
|Ausblick: Clorox stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)
|
26.07.23
|S&P 500-Titel Clorox-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine frühe Clorox-Investition eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
19.07.23
|S&P 500-Titel Clorox-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger an einem frühen Clorox-Investment verloren (finanzen.at)
|
18.07.23
|Erste Schätzungen: Clorox legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)
|
13.07.23
|This Could Be a Warning for Clorox Investors (MotleyFool)
|
12.07.23
|S&P 500-Papier Clorox-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein frühes Clorox-Investment abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
11.07.23
|Better Buy: Procter & Gamble vs. Clorox (MotleyFool)