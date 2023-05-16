Clorox to Present at dbAccess Global Consumer Conference

OAKLAND, Calif., May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Clorox Company (NYSE: CLX) today announced that Chief Executive Officer Linda Rendle and Chief Financial Officer Kevin Jacobsen will be featured speakers at Deutsche Bank's dbAccess Global Consumer Conference 2023 in Paris on Tuesday, June 6. A live webcast of their fireside chat is scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m. Central European Summer Time (4:30 a.m. ET) and can be accessed on the company's website. A replay of the webcast will be available following the event.

About The Clorox Company

The Clorox Company (NYSE: CLX) champions people to be well and thrive every single day. Its trusted brands, which include Brita®, Burt's Bees®, Clorox®, Fresh Step®, Glad®, Hidden Valley®, Kingsford®, Liquid-Plumr®, Pine-Sol® and Rainbow Light®, can be found in about nine of 10 U.S. homes and internationally with brands such as Ajudin®, Clorinda®, Chux® and Poett®. Headquartered in Oakland, California, since 1913, Clorox was one of the first U.S. companies to integrate ESG into its business reporting, with commitments in three areas: Healthy Lives, Clean World and Thriving Communities. Visit thecloroxcompany.com to learn more.

CLX-F

