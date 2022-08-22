Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
22.08.2022 12:30:00

Clorox to Present at Upcoming Barclays Investor Conference

OAKLAND, Calif., Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Clorox Company (NYSE: CLX) announced today that Chief Executive Officer Linda Rendle and Chief Financial Officer Kevin Jacobsen will be featured speakers at the Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference next month in Boston. They will be hosting a fireside chat Sept. 7 from 3-3:40 p.m. ET.

Live webcasts can be accessed on the company's website. Replays will be posted there following the events.

About The Clorox Company

The Clorox Company (NYSE: CLX) champions people to be well and thrive every single day. Its trusted brands, which include Brita®, Burt's Bees®, Clorox®, Fresh Step®, Glad®, Hidden Valley®, Kingsford®, Liquid-Plumr®, Pine-Sol® and Rainbow Light®, can be found in about nine of 10 U.S. homes and internationally with brands such as Ajudin®, Clorinda®, Chux® and Poett®. Headquartered in Oakland, California, since 1913, Clorox was one of the first U.S. companies to integrate ESG into its business reporting, with commitments in three areas: Healthy Lives, Clean World and Thriving Communities. Visit thecloroxcompany.com to learn more.

CLX-F

(PRNewsfoto/The Clorox Company)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/clorox-to-present-at-upcoming-barclays-investor-conference-301609357.html

SOURCE The Clorox Company

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Clorox Co., Themehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Clorox Co., Themehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Clorox Co., The 149,94 1,68% Clorox Co., The

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Vorsichtige Erholungsbewegung nach Abverkauf zum Wochenstart: ATX im Plus -- DAX wieder an der Nulllinie -- Asiens Börsen letztlich tiefer
Der heimische Markt bewegt sich im Dienstagshandel auf grünem Terrain. Das deutsche Börsenbarometer fällt nach einem kurzen Ausflug in die Gewinnzone wieder zurück an die Nulllinie. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es am Dienstag abwärts.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen