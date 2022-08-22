|
22.08.2022 12:30:00
Clorox to Present at Upcoming Barclays Investor Conference
OAKLAND, Calif., Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Clorox Company (NYSE: CLX) announced today that Chief Executive Officer Linda Rendle and Chief Financial Officer Kevin Jacobsen will be featured speakers at the Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference next month in Boston. They will be hosting a fireside chat Sept. 7 from 3-3:40 p.m. ET.
Live webcasts can be accessed on the company's website. Replays will be posted there following the events.
About The Clorox Company
The Clorox Company (NYSE: CLX) champions people to be well and thrive every single day. Its trusted brands, which include Brita®, Burt's Bees®, Clorox®, Fresh Step®, Glad®, Hidden Valley®, Kingsford®, Liquid-Plumr®, Pine-Sol® and Rainbow Light®, can be found in about nine of 10 U.S. homes and internationally with brands such as Ajudin®, Clorinda®, Chux® and Poett®. Headquartered in Oakland, California, since 1913, Clorox was one of the first U.S. companies to integrate ESG into its business reporting, with commitments in three areas: Healthy Lives, Clean World and Thriving Communities. Visit thecloroxcompany.com to learn more.
