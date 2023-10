Octopus Future Generations VCT plc

Close of Offer to Further Applications

The Directors of Octopus Future Generations VCT plc (‘the Company’) confirm that the Company’s offer for subscription, as set out in the prospectus issued by the Company on 19 January 2023, is now closed to new applications.

For further enquiries, please contact:

Rachel Peat

Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited

Tel: +44 (0)80 0316 2067

LEI: 213800AL71Z7N2O58N66