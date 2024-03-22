NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN OR SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY JURISDICTION FOR WHICH THE SAME COULD BE UNLAWFUL. THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OF SECURITIES FOR SALE IN ANY JURISDICTION, INCLUDING IN THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN OR THE REPUBLIC OF SOUTH AFRICA.

HARGREAVE HALE AIM VCT PLC

LEI: 213800LRYA19A69SIT31

22 March 2024

Close of Offer to Further Applications

On 7 September 2023, Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc (the "Company”) launched an offer for subscription to raise up to £20 million, with the discretion to utilise an over-allotment facility to raise up to a further £20 million (the "Offer"). Full details of the Offer are contained in a prospectus (the "Prospectus"), which was published by the Company on 7 September 2023 and supplemented by a supplementary prospectus published on 8 January 2024 (the "Supplementary Prospectus").

The Board is now pleased to announce that the Company has received valid applications under the Offer of approximately £20 million in aggregate.

Under the terms of the Offer, as set out in the Prospectus, the Board have the discretion to utilise the Over-allotment Facility to raise a further £20 million under the Offer. The Board has decided to utilise the Over-allotment Facility only to the extent that valid applications under the Offer (over and above the £20 million already raised) are received before 5pm on 22 March 2024, being the closing date for receiving valid applications for the 2023/2024 tax year.

For the avoidance of doubt, the Board announces that as of 5pm on 22 March 2024 the Offer is closed to further applications.

Terms used in this announcement have the same meaning as defined in the Prospectus.

For further information please contact:

Oliver Bedford, Canaccord Genuity Asset Management

Tel: 020 7523 4837

Important Information

This announcement is an advertisement for the purposes of the Prospectus Regulation Rules of the UK Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") and is not a prospectus. This announcement does not constitute or form part of, and should not be construed as, an offer for sale or subscription of, or solicitation of any offer to subscribe for or to acquire, any ordinary shares in the Company in any jurisdiction, including in or into Australia, Canada, Japan, the Republic of South Africa, the United States or any member state of the EEA (other than any member state of the EEA where the Company's securities may be lawfully marketed). Investors should not subscribe for or purchase any ordinary shares referred to in this announcement except on the basis of information in the Prospectus in its final form, published on 7 September 2023 as supplemented by the Supplementary Prospectus published on 8 January 2024 by the Company in connection with the Offer. A copy of the Prospectus and Supplementary Prospectus is available for inspection, subject to certain access restrictions, from the Company's registered office, for viewing at the National Storage Mechanism at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism and on the Company's website (www.hargreaveaimvcts.co.uk). Approval of the Prospectus and Supplementary Prospectus by the FCA should not be understood as an endorsement of the securities that are the subject thereof. Potential investors are recommended to read the Prospectus and Supplementary Prospectus before making an investment decision in order to fully understand the potential risks and rewards associated with a decision to invest in the Company's securities.