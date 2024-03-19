19.03.2024 17:00:00

Close of Offer to New Applications

Octopus Apollo VCT plc

Close of Offer to New Applications

Octopus Apollo VCT plc (the ‘Company’) announces that further to the Company’s offer for subscription to raise up to £35 million, with an over-allotment facility of up to £15 million, in the 2023/2024 and 2024/2025 tax years (the ‘Offer’) as set out in a Prospectus dated 16 November 2023, the Board of the Company declares that total subscriptions have now reached £50 million and therefore the Offer is now closed to new applications.

For further information please contact:

Rachel Peat
Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited
Tel: +44 (0)80 0316 2067

LEI: 213800Y3XEIQ18DP3O53


