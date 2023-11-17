|
17.11.2023 18:56:31
Closed Period Notification
17 November 2023
HARGREAVE HALE AIM VCT PLC
(the "Company”)
Closed Period Notification
In accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation the Company announces that, with effect from 19 November 2023, it will be in a closed period, which will remain in place until the Company releases its annual financial results for the year ended 30 September 2023.
The Company is satisfied that any inside information which the Directors or the Company may have during the closed period has previously been, and will continue to be, notified to a regulatory information service. The Company is therefore not prohibited from repurchasing its own securities, or issuing new securities, during this closed period.
END
For further information, please contact:
JTC (UK) Limited HHV.CoSec@jtcgroup.com
Susan Fadil +44 20 3893 1005
Uloma Adighibe +44 207 409 0181
LEI: 213800LRYA19A69SIT31
