17.11.2023 18:56:31

Closed Period Notification

17 November 2023

HARGREAVE HALE AIM VCT PLC
(the "Company”)

Closed Period Notification

In accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation the Company announces that, with effect from 19 November 2023, it will be in a closed period, which will remain in place until the Company releases its annual financial results for the year ended 30 September 2023.

The Company is satisfied that any inside information which the Directors or the Company may have during the closed period has previously been, and will continue to be, notified to a regulatory information service. The Company is therefore not prohibited from repurchasing its own securities, or issuing new securities, during this closed period.

END

For further information, please contact:

JTC (UK) Limited        HHV.CoSec@jtcgroup.com
Susan Fadil        +44 20 3893 1005
Uloma Adighibe        +44 207 409 0181

LEI: 213800LRYA19A69SIT31


Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 1 PLCmehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 1 PLCmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 1 PLC 0,41 0,00% Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 1 PLC

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX gehen fester ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen schließen uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich mit positiver Tendenz. Der deutsche Leitindex präsentierte sich am Freitag mit Aufschlägen. Die US-Börsen notieren zum letzten Handelstag der Woche unterhalb der Nulllinie. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es vor dem Wochenende in unterschiedliche Richtungen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen