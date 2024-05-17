|
17.05.2024 08:00:00
Closed Period Notification
17 May 2024
HARGREAVE HALE AIM VCT PLC
(the "Company”)
Closed Period Notification
The Company announces that a mandatory closed period under the UK Market Abuse Regulation commences today, 17 May 2024, and will remain in place until the Company’s half year results for the six months ended 31 March 2024 are published on or around 18 June 2024.
The Company is satisfied that any inside information which the Directors or the Company may have during the closed period has previously been, and will continue to be, notified to a regulatory information service. The Company is therefore not prohibited from repurchasing its own securities, or issuing new securities, during this closed period.
END
For further information, please contact:
|JTC (UK) Limited
Uloma Adighibe
Alexandria Tivey
|HHV.CoSec@jtcgroup.com
+44 203 832 3877
+44 203 832 3891
LEI: 213800LRYA19A69SIT31
