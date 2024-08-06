Seneca Growth Capital VCT Plc

Closure of Offer for Subscription

6 August 2024

SENECA GROWTH CAPITAL VCT PLC

The Directors of Seneca Growth Capital VCT Plc announce that the Offer that opened on 24 August 2023 for subscription for B shares to raise, in aggregate, up to £10 million with an over-allotment facility of up to a further £10 million (before issue costs) (the "Offer") will close for new applications at noon on Thursday, 8 August 2024.

The revised deadlines for the receipt of application forms for investment and the closing date for the current Offer are as follows:

application forms with cleared funds must arrive by no later than noon on Thursday, 8 August 2024, for final allotment under the current Offer on Friday 9 August 2024 after which the Offer will close.





An application form for the Offer is available on the Company's website: https://senecavct.co.uk/current-offer/ and at https://seneca.nevilleregistrars.co.uk/.

The next B share offer for subscription will be launched shortly thereafter, so please contact us for further information or visit https://senecavct.co.uk/current-offer/ to find the relevant offer documents for the 2024/2025 offer once launched.

For further information, please contact:

Siobhan Pycroft, Seneca Partners Limited at Siobhan.Pycroft@senecapartners.co.uk

Richard Manley, Seneca Growth Capital VCT Plc at richard.manley@senecapartners.co.uk

Any enquiries in respect of the Offer should be directed to:

Siobhan Pycroft

Seneca Partners Limited

01942 295 981

Siobhan.Pycroft@senecapartners.co.uk