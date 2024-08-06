06.08.2024 11:10:16

Closure of Offer for Subscription

Seneca Growth Capital VCT Plc

Closure of Offer for Subscription

6 August 2024

SENECA GROWTH CAPITAL VCT PLC

The Directors of Seneca Growth Capital VCT Plc announce that the Offer that opened on 24 August 2023 for subscription for B shares to raise, in aggregate, up to £10 million with an over-allotment facility of up to a further £10 million (before issue costs) (the "Offer") will close for new applications at noon on Thursday, 8 August 2024.

The revised deadlines for the receipt of application forms for investment and the closing date for the current Offer are as follows:

  • application forms with cleared funds must arrive by no later than noon on Thursday, 8 August 2024, for final allotment under the current Offer on Friday 9 August 2024 after which the Offer will close.

An application form for the Offer is available on the Company's website: https://senecavct.co.uk/current-offer/ and at https://seneca.nevilleregistrars.co.uk/.

The next B share offer for subscription will be launched shortly thereafter, so please contact us for further information or visit https://senecavct.co.uk/current-offer/ to find the relevant offer documents for the 2024/2025 offer once launched.

For further information, please contact:

Siobhan Pycroft, Seneca Partners Limited at Siobhan.Pycroft@senecapartners.co.uk

Richard Manley, Seneca Growth Capital VCT Plc at richard.manley@senecapartners.co.uk

Any enquiries in respect of the Offer should be directed to:

Siobhan Pycroft
Seneca Partners Limited
01942 295 981
Siobhan.Pycroft@senecapartners.co.uk


Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Hygea VCT PLCmehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Hygea VCT PLCmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Hygea VCT PLC 0,09 0,00% Hygea VCT PLC

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX höher -- DAX im Minus -- Asiens Märkte schließen uneinig - Nikkei erholt sich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt notiert am Dienstag im Plus, wohingegen der deutsche Aktienmarkt minimale Verluste verbucht. Die Börsen in Fernost tendierten am Dienstag in unterschiedliche Richtungen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen