Cloud and AI apps take center stage in .NET 9

Just three months into the tenure of .NET 8, it's already time for Microsoft and the .NET Foundation to start laying out their plans for the next release, .NET 9, which is due to arrive in November with .NET Conf.You can think of .NET's annual release cadence as an agile development model writ large, each year ushering in a new sprint that builds on a select set of user stories. Of course, some developments will target planned language evolutions, while others will support the overall software lifecycle with maintenance updates and bug fixes.