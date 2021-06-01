Cloud Backup Provider IDrive Launches IDrive Photos - an Unlimited Easy to use Photo Storage app for iOS/Android

LOS ANGELES, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IDrive Backup is launching IDrive® Photos - an unlimited, easy to use cloud backup application for photos and videos stored on iOS/Android devices, available for just $9.95/year for unlimited storage space.

Since people take their phones with them everywhere they go, these devices are especially susceptible to being lost, damaged, or even stolen, so it's important to have a backup of all photos and videos so those memories can be recovered whatever the situation may be.

IDrive Photos costs just $9.95/year for unlimited photo/video backup. Users can sign up directly from the IDrive website and receive a 90% off first year discount for just 99 cents. IDrive Photos offers a price advantage over competitors like Google Photos who offer 100GB of storage for $1.99 per month or even iCloud with their 50GB of storage space for $2.99 per month.

With IDrive Photos, users will have peace of mind that there will always be versions of their photos and videos stored in the cloud in case they need to be recovered. The photos stored in their account can be accessed from any device.

Features include:

Unlimited Backup - save an unlimited amount of photos/videos from a mobile device and access them from anywhere by signing in to IDrive Photos from any device

Restore from anywhere - download the backed up photos to any device. Users can select specific photos/videos to restore or the entire gallery

Share photos online - effortlessly share photos/videos with friends and family

Timeline view - photos are displayed in the order of the latest date starting first. Use the timeline scroll bar to view media from a specific time period

Auto upload - all the new photos and videos saved on a device will be automatically backed up to the IDrive Photos account.

Favorites - create a "Favorites" album for easy access to your favorite photos

To get started, users have to simply download the IDrive Photos app, create an account and sign in, then allow access to all photos/videos on their device for unlimited automatic backup.

About IDrive

IDrive Inc. is a privately held company specializing in cloud storage, cloud backup, file sharing, remote access, compliance and related technologies. Core services include IDrive®, RemotePC™ and IBackup. The company's services help over 4 million customers back up over 200 Petabytes of data.

