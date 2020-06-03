Cloud Data Management Provider Veeam Names Global Knowledge Authorized Education Center of the Year in North America

CARY, N.C., June 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Knowledge, the worldwide leader in technology skills training, has been recognized as the 2019 Veeam Authorized Education Center of the Year – North America.

The award recognizes Global Knowledge's achievements in enabling Veeam's customers to become technology power users by developing the knowledge, skills and abilities to deliver positive business returns with Veeam's offerings.

Global Knowledge offers all foundational to advanced Veeam courses. Customers learn in real-time from live subject matter experts in Global Knowledge's industry-leading virtual classroom. Organizations needing to train six or more employees can take advantage of Global Knowledge's private virtual classroom capabilities as well.

Global Knowledge CEO Todd Johnstone, said, "It is an honor to be recognized by our partners at Veeam for helping our mutual customers to make the most of this important and rapidly developing technology. We are looking forward to building our partnership as we evolve our portfolio of innovative and flexible learning solutions."

"It's a pleasure to present Global Knowledge with the 2019 Veeam Authorized Education Center of the Year Award for North America," said Jim Kruger, Chief Marketing Officer at Veeam Software. "Our teams are an ideal complement to one another. System Engineers and Virtualization Administrators want skills that enable them to design, optimize, build and implement Veeam solutions. Global Knowledge does just that."

Veeam Courses

Veeam Certified Engineer (VMCE)

Veeam Certified Engineer – Advanced: Design and Optimization (VMCE-ADO)

Veeam Certified Architect Package (VMCA)

Private Veeam Training for Organizations

To request a private virtual Veeam training quote, customers should click the "Request Group Training" under the "ENROLL" button on the course page.

About Global Knowledge

Global Knowledge is the worldwide leader in IT and professional skills training. Located in 15 countries, it has the unique flexibility to deliver a broad portfolio worldwide, in classrooms, online, and through a worldwide partner network. Established in 1995, Global Knowledge enables the success of more than 230,000 professionals each year.

www.globalknowledge.com

