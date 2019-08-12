|
12.08.2019 13:15:00
Cloud Field Service Management Market, 2025 - Worldwide Market is Projected to Grow by US$2.4 Million
DUBLIN, Aug. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cloud Field Service Management - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Cloud Field Service Management market worldwide is projected to grow by US$2.4 Million, guided by a compounded growth of 17.4%
Staying on top of trends is essential for decision makers to leverage this emerging opportunity. The report addresses this very need and provides the latest scoop on all major market segments. Solutions, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 14.8%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market.
Poised to reach over US$1.9 Million by the year 2025, Solutions will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
While global megatrends sweeping through the market influence the primary direction of growth, regional markets are swayed by more granular locally unique business drivers. Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 21% growth momentum.
Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$203.6 Thousand to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$161.1 Thousand worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets.
In Japan, Solutions will reach a market size of US$127.1 Thousand by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 16.6% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$402.6 Thousand in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.
Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies
Competitors identified in this market include:
- Acumatica, Inc.
- Astea International
- Clicksoftware
- IBM Corporation
- IFS Linkoping
- Microsoft Corporation
- Oracle Corporation
- SAP Se
- Salesforce.Com
- Servicemax
- Servicenow, Inc.
- Servicepower Technologies Plc
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Global Competitor Market Shares
- Cloud Field Service Management Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
- Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment
- Solutions (Type) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning for 2019 & 2025
- Services (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Key Players: 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
- Market Facts & Figures
- US Cloud Field Service Management Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
- Solutions (Type) Market Share Analysis (in %) of Leading Players in the US for 2019 & 2025
- Services (Type) Competitor Revenue Share (in %) in the US: 2019 & 2025
EUROPE
- Market Facts & Figures
- European Cloud Field Service Management Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
- Solutions (Type) Market Share (in %) by Company in Europe: 2019 & 2025
- Services (Type) Market Share (in %) of Major Players in Europe: 2019 & 2025
IV. COMPETITION
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/y4dbdf
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cloud-field-service-management-market-2025---worldwide-market-is-projected-to-grow-by-us2-4-million-300899896.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX und DAX fallen auf negatives Terrain -- Börsen in Fernost schließen mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich am Montag volatil. Auch der DAX gibt inzwischen nach. In Asien ging es zum Wochenauftakt in unterschiedliche Richtungen - Japan im Feiertag.