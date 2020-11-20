Cloud Native Computing Foundation Announces 2020 Community Awards Winners

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- KubeCon + CloudNativeCon NA – The Cloud Native Computing Foundation® (CNCF®), which builds sustainable ecosystems for cloud native software, today announced the winners of the fourth annual CNCF Community Awards . The Community Awards recognize CNCF community members working the hardest to advance cloud native technology.

"Open source software simply would not exist without the individuals who go above and beyond to help build and maintain initiatives that benefit the community as a whole," said Chris Aniszczyk, CTO, CNCF. "As CNCF approaches 80 hosted projects, and more than 100,000 contributors across more than 5,000 organizations, we'd like to take a moment to recognize the individuals who make our community a better place day in and day out."

This year's awards are being presented in the following categories: Top Ambassador, Top Committer, and Chop Wood Carry Water.

Top Ambassador: This award is presented to a champion advocate for the cloud native space. This individual helps spread awareness of cloud native, CNCF, and its hosted projects. The CNCF Ambassador leverages various platforms, driving interest and excitement around projects. CNCF Ambassadors voted for the Top Ambassador. They are pleased to present the award to:

Ian Coldwater –( @IanColdwater ) Ian Coldwater specializes in hacking and hardening Kubernetes, containers, and cloud native infrastructure.

Top Committer: This award recognizes excellence in technical contributions to CNCF and its hosted projects. The CNCF Top Committer has made key commits to projects and, more importantly, contributes in a way that benefits the project as a whole. CNCF Maintainers (committers) voted for the Top Committer and are pleased to present the award to:

Ben Elder ( @ BenThe Elder ) – Ben Elder is a senior software engineer at Google, a maintainer for Kubernetes, and Kubernetes SIG Testing Chair.

Chop Wood Carry Water: This award is given to community members helping behind the scenes, dedicating countless hours to open source projects, hosting and building community meetups, and often completing thankless tasks for the benefit of the community. The winners of this award were nominated by the CNCF community and voted on by the CNCF staff and TOC. CNCF is pleased to present this award to:

Erin Boyd ( @erinaboyd ) – Erin is a software engineer at Apple, an active contributor to the Kubernetes Storage SIG, co-chair of the CNCF Storage SIG, and a maintainer of the Operator Framework project.

Josh Berkus ( @fuzzychef ) – Josh Berkus contributes to Kubernetes, working on contributor experience, multicluster, releases, and all of Red Hat's many Kubernetes-related projects.

Bridget Kromhout ( @bridgetkromhout ) – Bridget Kromhout is a principal program manager at Microsoft, focusing on the open source Kubernetes ecosystem, and an active contributor to Helm.

Matt Fisher ( @bacongobbler ) – Matt Fisher is a software engineer at Microsoft and one of Helm's core maintainers.

Richard Hartmann ( @TwitchiH ) – Richard Hartmann is a community director at Grafana, a maintainer for Prometheus, and lead for PromCon, and founder of OpenMetrics.

For all categories, voting was performed using the CIVS tool.

Previous winners of the Community Awards include Frederic Branczyk, Jorge Castro, Dawn Chen, Lachlan Evanson, Michael Hausenblas, Kelsey Hightower, Jordan Liggitt, Dianne Mueller, April Kyle Nassi, Kris Nova, Sarah Novotny, Paris Pittman, and many more.

