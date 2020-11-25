BEIJING, Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The event of "Cloud Open Day" of China Huaneng Lower Sesan 2 Hydro Power Station was held on Nov. 23, 2020. Themed "Energize where you are", this event exhibited the graceful power station, which is also Cambodia's largest one, with a panoramic view. Taing Rinith, a reporter from Khmer Times, guided people on a tour into the power plant to examine its operation, epidemic containment and power-supply guarantee measures, biodiversity preservation, resettlement and CSR performances, and told stories of how CHNG adhered to the principle of amity, sincerity, mutual benefit and inclusiveness and the principle of achieving shared growth through discussion and collaboration in Cambodia. He also explained how this set a new model of sustained China-Cambodia energy cooperation that has led to win-win outcomes, and has faithfully served its responsibility to bridge people-to-people ties between China and Cambodia.

Miheng, a local villager related that, "We have never returned to the old village since we moved to the immigrant village. Here we have good roads, good houses, and new wells, and the power plant has set up a power grid for the village. The power price is also cheaper. Our life now is so much better."

"China Huaneng Group will continue adhering to the principle of achieving shared growth through discussion and collaboration, furthering green energy cooperation along BRI countries, meeting the requirements of energy development and transition of the host country, providing safe, clean, efficient and intelligent energy and electricity solutions under the principle of commercialization, driving the whole industrial chain of investment, construction, operation, technology, services and standards to go global, ultimately realizing win-win results", said Lin Weijie, Chief Economist of China Huaneng Group.

SOURCE China Huaneng Group