11.10.2022 12:00:00
Cloud security is the new battle zone
Don't look now. More than 80% of organizations have experienced a security incident on a cloud platform during the past 12 months according to research from Venafi. Most concerning, almost half of those organizations reported at least four incidents during the same period.The study also shows that organizations encountered security incidents due to unauthorized access and misconfigurations. We're back to old news: People are the most likely cause of most security issues, including cloud security.
