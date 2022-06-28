|
28.06.2022 12:00:00
Cloud security risks remain very human
Talk about cloud security and you’re likely to discuss provider-focused issues: not enough security, not enough auditing, not enough planning. However, the biggest cloud security risks continue to be the people who walk beside you in the hallways. According to the latest “Top Threats to Cloud Computing” report by the Cloud Security Alliance on the HealthITSecurity website, the scary calls are coming from inside the house.Based on a survey of more than 700 cybersecurity professionals, the report showed that the top 11 threats to cloud security include insecure interfaces and APIs, misconfigurations, lack of a cloud security architecture and strategy, as well as accidental cloud disclosure. The actual threats are not the bad actors sitting in an abandoned warehouse; it’s Mary in accounting, Robert in inventory IT, even Susan in IT security. To read this article in full, please click here
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "The Standard HK"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "The Standard HK"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!